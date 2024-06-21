88°
$$$ Best Bets: An all-SEC showdown in the College World Series Finals $$$

1 hour 37 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, June 21 2024 Jun 21, 2024 June 21, 2024 3:55 PM June 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the College World Series Finals and the Stanley Cup Finals!

College World Series Finals:

Tennessee to win series against Texas A&M

Friday

Stanley Cup Finals:

Panthers @ Oilers: Oilers ML

MLB:

Diamondbacks @ Phillies: Phillies ML

Brewers @ Padres: Padres ML

Twins @ Athletics: Twins -1.5

Saturday

MLB:

Orioles @ Astros: Orioles -1.5

Braves @ Yankees: Yankees ML

Angels @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

