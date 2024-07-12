$$$ Best Bets: A weekend full of footy! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for MLB matchups, Copa América, the Euros and the WNBA!

Friday

MLB:

Dodgers @ Tigers: Dodgers ML

Yankees @ Orioles: u9.5 Total Runs

Pirates @ White Sox: White Sox ML

WNBA:

Mercury @ Fever: Mercury -3

Aces @ Dream: u170 Total Points

Lynx @ Storm: Storm -6.5

Saturday

MLB:

Athletics @ Phillies: Phillies -1.5

Rockies @ Mets: Mets -1.5

Mariners @ Angels: Mariners ML

Copa América:

Canada vs. Uruguay: Uruguay -1.5

WNBA:

Liberty @ Sky: Sky +7.5

Sparks @ Wings: Wings -2.5

Sunday

MLB:

TBD

WNBA:

TBD