$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 7: LSU finds themselves underdogs in Death Valley! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!
Friday
College Football:
Northwestern @ Maryland: u45.5
UNLV @ Utah State: u66.5
Utah @ Arizona: Utah -5.5
NHL:
Lightning @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals
Blackhawks @ Jets: Blackhawks +1.5
Blues @ Knights: Knights -1.5
Flyers @ Canucks: Canucks ML
MLB:
Padres @ Dodgers: No Runs First Inning
Saturday
College Football:
South Carolina @ Alabama: Alabama Team Total o35.5
Texas @ Oklahoma: Oklahoma +14.5
Florida @ Tennessee: u57.5 Total Points
Ohio State @ Oregon: Ohio State -2.5
Ole Miss @ LSU: LSU +3.5
Kansas State @ Colorado: Colorado +3.5
MLB:
Tigers @ Guardians: Tigers ML
NHL:
Kings @ Bruins: Bruins ML
Devils @ Capitals: u6.5 Total Runs
Utah Hockey Clubs @ Rangers: Rangers ML
Kraken @ Wild: Kraken ML
Blackhawks @ Oilers: Oilers -1.5
Flyers @ Flames u6.5 Total Runs
Sunday
NFL:
Jaguars @ Bears: Bears -1.5
Commanders @ Ravens: Commanders +6.5
Texans @ Patriots: Texans -6.5
Chargers @ Broncos: Broncos +3
Lions @ Cowboys: Lions -3
Bengals @ Giants: Bengals -3.5
NHL:
TBD
MLB:
TBD
WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty -6.5
