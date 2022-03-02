Beauvoir Park opens back up to the public after 11 month hiatus

BATON ROUGE - A long-standing music venue in Baton Rouge can finally open back up after nearly a year of being shut down.

Complaints from neighbors about parking and noise coupled with improper zoning and permits, caused the city to crack down on Beauvoir Park, forcing them to cancel all scheduled events in April 2021.

“Beauvoir Park was momentarily shut down over some permitting issues. We rezoned to conform with some of the restaurants and bars around us," J. Hover, a promoter at Beauvoir Park, said.

For a stint of 11 months, the venue could only hold private events. With support from the community and council members, they were approved by the city to rezone.

"Really we want to thank everyone that got us back to this point in time. Jen Racca, other councilmembers that got us back here," Hover said.

With the legal issues now behind them, they're ready to get back to doing what they do best: bringing the good beats and good eats back to the Perkins overpass area.

The celebration started on Ash Wednesday with bands Dalton Wayne & the Warmadillos and Futurebirds, and fried fish from the Overpass Merchant.

“Beauvoir Park is such a great part of this community. The Perkins overpass area… We’re here to support all the restaurants and bars, the community as a whole, the music as a whole. Just like we did throughout COVID," Hover said.

