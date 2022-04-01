Latest Weather Blog
Bayou Sorrel Bridge open with curfew after being hit by barge Friday
PLAQUEMINE - A pontoon-style bridge along LA 75 in Iberville Parish was shut down Friday after a barge reportedly ran into it.
At 5:15 p.m. Friday, DOTD opened the bridge for traffic, but the Coast Guard is implementing a curfew for the bridge starting Friday night.
The bridge will be closed to vehicle travel from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., and from 9 a.m. to noon, according to the Iberville Parish Council. Bridge operators told the council that the bridge will also be closed from emergency vehicles.
The Iberville Parish Council put out a notice shortly before 1:30 p.m. saying that the Bayou Sorrel Bridge was locked in its open position after the vessel struck the bridge pilings. DOTD said a crew was working to repair the bridge.
The closure was reportedly adding 45 miles to drivers' commutes, according to DOTD.
DOTD said the bridge was also struck Thursday by another vessel.
This is a developing story.
