Baton Rouge Zoo opens in 'Phase One' of state-wide reopening plan, implementing new safety measures

BATON ROUGE - BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo is open to the public after several weeks of closure due to COVID-19, but visitors can expect a few changes.

With additional safety restrictions to keep visitors and staff members as safe and healthy as possible, the zoo was able to reopen in phase one of the state's reopening plan.

Under those new guidelines, hands-on exhibits are not permitted and capacity cannot surpass 25%.

The playground, aquarium, and other interactive areas around the zoo are still closed off to the public.

"One thing a lot of guests will notice right out of the gate is that we have a one-way path that we've enacted at the zoo," Baton Rouge Zoo spokesperson Robyn Lott said.

The on-site cafes are still open for business, but with a limited menu and adjusted outdoor seating.

"We're also enacting additional disinfectant safety guards," Lott said.

Although the temporary 'new zoo experience' has limitations, children are grateful for the chance to explore.

"I definitely didn't like just staying home. It was nice finally just getting out of the house," zoo visitor Elijah Prudy said.

To adhere to the new guidelines, BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has implemented the following modifications:

-Safari Playground, Cypress Bayou Railroad, L'aquarium de Louisiane, Otter Cabin & Kids’ Zoo Contact Yard may be temporarily closed.

-Keeper chats & amphitheater shows will be temporarily suspended.

-Flamingo Café & Cool Critters Café will be open with a limited menu & properly adjusted outdoor seating.

-The number of guests allowed in the Zoo will be limited to eliminate crowding.

-Constant disinfection of all touchable surfaces will occur in accordance with CDC & LA Department of Health guidance.

-Hand sanitation stations provided at multiple locations throughout the Zoo.

-A one-way path for all visitors will be enacted to avoid passing of guests.

-Installation of protective panels where face-to-face interactions most frequently take place.

-Implementation of barriers near exhibit viewing areas with glass to limit touching.

-Creation of public markers to serve as social distancing reminders.

-Zoo staff will wear face shields.

-Guests are encouraged to wear mask face coverings to protect our staff & animals.

-Protocols will be adjusted as necessary to keep staff, guests and animals safe.

Click here to access the zoo's website for more information.