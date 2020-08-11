91°
Baton Rouge Police respond to stabbing on Kentucky Street
BATON ROUGE - Police report that a person was stabbed Tuesday morning, in Old South Baton Rouge.
Shortly before 9 a.m., Baton Rouge Police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Kentucky Street in response to the stabbing.
WBRZ has reached out to officials for information related to the condition of the wounded individual and the circumstances surrounding the incident.
This article will be updated as authorities continue to respond to the situation.
