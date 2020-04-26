Baton Rouge Police officer killed, second officer gravely injured in shooting Sunday

BATON ROUGE – A police officer was killed and a second officer was gravely injured by a gunman who had killed at least one other person earlier in the day before opening fire on the responding Baton Rouge policemen Sunday.

The two officers were shot after responding to reports of gunfire and encountered the gunman on Conrad Drive near the corner of Winbourne Avenue and N. Foster. The officers were shot around 12:30 Sunday afternoon.

Police spent four hours in a standoff with the gunman who was identified as Ronnie Kato, 36.

Kato, the gunman, was involved in a deadly domestic violence-related encounter earlier in the day. Curtis Richardson, 58 was shot and killed by the gunman Sunday morning on North Pamela Drive.

Situations involving domestic violence suspects are among the most dangerous for law enforcement.

Hours later, the two officers encountered the gunman where they were shot on Conrad Drive.

At a news conference Sunday evening, the Baton Rouge Police Chief said a 21-year police veteran died in the shooting; A seven-year police veteran was shot and was “fighting for his life,” the chief said.

The chief did not identify the officers. Baton Rouge Police will handle the investigation going forward.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, reporters gathered near where the standoff was unfolding heard noises that sound like heavy gunfire. Police were in the area, attempting to coax the suspect from the house. Video captured by a WBRZ live camera at the scene recorded video where the sounds are heard lasting about 3 seconds.

Kato was later taken into custody.

Police from various area law enforcement agencies set up a motorcade for the body of the officer killed. There was a large procession leaving the hospital, a respectful memorial to officers killed in the line of duty. Click HERE to see more from the hospital and the procession in the fallen officer's honor.

Following this incident, Mayor-President Broome gave a statement:

It is a tragic day in the Baton Rouge community. I am deeply saddened by the incident earlier that resulted in the loss of one of our bravest souls, a 21-year veteran of the Baton Rouge Police Department. A 7-year veteran was also injured and is currently in the hospital. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, with every member of the Baton Rouge Police Department, and with all public safety officers. I ask our entire community to remember their families in your prayers, and may their sacrifice never be forgotten.

I’m also saddened by the loss of one of our community members killed just hours prior. The two officers were investigating that incident when they were shot.

As we mourn this tragedy, let us reinforce that violence in our community, and particularly violence against those who serve and protect, is unacceptable. During this stressful time, both in our community and across the globe, it is imperative that we join together now more than ever.

I have requested Governor Edwards allow all flags at East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings be flown at half-staff.