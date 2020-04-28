BRPD officer gives thumbs up in hopeful hospital image two days after being shot

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Police officer shot in the line of duty Sunday has a long road ahead in his recovery, but has made miraculous progress in the two days since the attack.

Derrick Maglone was shot responding to reports of a murder suspect being seen near Howell Park around lunchtime Sunday. A second Baton Rouge Police officer with him was also shot. The second officer, Glenn Hutto, died.

Family members said in an interview with WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto Tuesday, Maglone was shot multiple times in the shoulder and head area. The bullet did not pierce his skull, according to the family. As of Tuesday, Maglone was responding to family members and asked about his fallen colleague.

Law enforcement runs deep in his family. His father was a longtime sheriff in East Feliciana Parish. His uncle is the former head of Louisiana State Police, Mike Edmonson.

"The news on Sunday was very grim," Edmonson said. "When we got to the hospital, the surgeons from Neuromedical Center they are phenomenal. The staff at this hospital, when you talk about Derrick right now it's almost miraculous what he has done. We are a couple days out so he is still in a critical period. They will get him up today and walk. Isn't that unbelieveable?"

Maglone gave a thumbs up in a picture taken and shared with WBRZ.

Maglone has been a Baton Rouge Police officer for seven years.

"Today he has proven us wrong, and some of what we thought," Tania Langlois, Maglone's sister said. "He is so tough, and he is fighting. He actually said those words, 'I'm going to fight.'"

His family said while the first few days since the shooting have shown miraculous progress, Maglone’s full recovery is still an uphill trek. He is still learning to do things, and although he is talking he isn't saying too much.

"Just thank you to everybody," Langlois said. "The love that we have been shown takes your breath away almost. It's remarkable, so we want everyone to stay safe out there. It's no doubt the quick response from the officers, paramedics and hospital staff is the reason why we have the positive progress right now. It's impressive."

