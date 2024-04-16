77°
Latest Weather Blog
Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Airline and North Foster Drive after they were reportedly hit by a car.
The coroner was called to the scene.
Trending News
The victim has not yet been identified.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
-
LSU invention may revolutionize stem cell research
-
Brandon Williams resigns from city board after fight to hold two government...
-
Dumping further troubles street already closed for repairs
-
Two men killed at Airline Highway motel, one arrested