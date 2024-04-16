Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

77°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway Tuesday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Airline and North Foster Drive after they were reportedly hit by a car. 

The coroner was called to the scene. 

The victim has not yet been identified. 

