Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - A pedestrian was killed in a reported hit-and-run crash on Airline Highway Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said a pedestrian was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Airline and North Foster Drive after they were reportedly hit by a car.

The coroner was called to the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified.