Baton Rouge police identify man killed in Monday morning shooting

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. on Convention Street at N. 13th Street. Sources say the body was found beside a home in the neighborhood.

Baton Rouge Police and EBR Coroner’s Office on scene here at Convention / North 13th after an early morning deadly shooting. Body was just loaded into van after being found beside this home @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/h2Fzl7TLaq — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) May 13, 2019

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Davis.

There are no known suspects or potential motives at this time.