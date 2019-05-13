83°
Baton Rouge police identify man killed in Monday morning shooting

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead following a shooting in Baton Rouge Monday morning. 

The incident was reported before 6:30 a.m. on Convention Street at N. 13th Street. Sources say the body was found beside a home in the neighborhood.

Police have identified the victim as 47-year-old Robert Davis.

There are no known suspects or potential motives at this time.

