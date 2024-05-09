Baton Rouge Police Department holds fundraiser for officer who suffered brain aneurysm

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department held a plate lunch fundraiser Wednesday for Sirtelli Dorsey, an officer who suffered a brain aneurysm in April.

Dorsey, a father of three, still remembers that day vividly.

"I just know my body. Everyone gets a headache or migraine but I knew something was wrong," Dorsey said.

Dorsey was on the clock when he began experiencing extreme neck and head pains. He reported this to his supervisor Josh Ellis, who recognized the symptoms immediately and told him to go to the nearest hospital.

Dorsey was in the ICU for seven days and underwent two surgeries to stop the brain bleed.

"He has some advanced EMT training that the department put him through," Police Chief TJ Morse said.

Morse says the quick thinking helped save Dorsey's life.

"He was there with me in the emergency room and stayed with me the whole time. He's been there since day one," Dorsey said.

Another fellow officer reached out to the non-profit organization, Behind the Line, to set-up a plate lunch event Wednesday. All proceeds will go to Dorsey and his family.

"He said 'I wanna do this for my friend' then reached out to us. It has really been a joint effort," said Mary Katherine Metternich from Behind the Line.

Dorsey says the love and support that he has received not only from other officers, but also strangers, brings him to tears.

"I'm very grateful because at the end of the day, we are usually the ones giving back to our community. When the brotherhood does stuff for you, it feels wonderful," Dorsey said.

Dorsey is still recovering and does not know when he will return to work.