Baton Rouge man arrested for rape, molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was booked on Tuesday for rape, molestation and indecent behavior with juveniles charges.

Three victims informed authorities that Thomas Ford, 38, allegedly sexually abused them for seven years.

Two of the victims came forward after learning of the first victim’s allegations. Police say the abuse happened between 2013 and 2020.

Ford was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree rape, two counts of molestation of a juvenile and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.