Baton Rouge man allegedly killed wife's dogs after argument

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed his wife's dogs because she refused to perform sex acts for him.

The man, Robert Perry III, is accused of shooting two pugs as retaliation after his wife did not want to perform oral sex. according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies that Perry sent their daughter a photo of her dead dog, and they later discovered both dogs shot to death at their home.

Perry's wife told deputies that he has a history of violence, and she was involved in a domestic violence situation with Perry the night before. She said Perry was extremely intoxicated, and they were arguing about her not wanting to perform oral sex on him.

The next day, both of her dogs were shot using Perry's .380 caliber handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Perry faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.