Baton Rouge General's ER doctors urge public to continue wearing masks, social distancing

BATON ROUGE — Nearly two weeks ago, Baton Rouge General Hospital's Mid City Emergency Room resumed operations following five years of closure, and the 33-bed unit has come in handy since its doors reopened to the public.

The ER sees about 45 patients daily for all sorts of ailments. And though the unit's focus is not primarily on COVID-19 patients, doctors say they're seeing quite a few patients who are suffering from the virus.

This is expected considering the significant uptick in the number of new coronavirus cases across the globe.

Dr. Johnny Jones of the ER addressed the concerning increase in new cases, saying, "I think that people have let their guard down a little bit, and I think the younger crowd that wasn't affected as much didn't think it was as important, if you will, to follow some of these recommendations."

He emphasized the importance of practicing social distancing and wearing masks while in public.

Dr. Jones said, "I think the message is that you can't take it for granted. This (the virus and the preventative measures suggested to fight it) is here to stay. And I think we all need to follow these recommendations."

