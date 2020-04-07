Baton Rouge General expands with new family clinic on O'Neal Lane

BATON ROUGE – On Tuesday morning Baton Rouge General announced a new family medicine clinic on O'Neal Lane (2645 O'Neal Lane Building B Suite A), which will offer telehealth services as well as options for patients who need to be seen in-person.

The new office's head physician, Dr. Stephen McCulloh explained the reason for opening the new clinic, saying, “The reality is that COVID-19 is not the only health issue affecting us.”

"People still have chronic conditions, and while we want to encourage everyone to stay at home, we don’t want you to put your health at risk by putting off your medical care.”

While telehealth services are highly recommended as a way of evaluating whether a patient needs to be tested for COVID-19, if a patient has a chronic condition, like diabetes or hypertension, they may need to be seen face to face.

Dr. McCulloh suggests patients call first and allow his team to evaluate their symptoms and condition.

Patients who are asked to come to the clinic should note that they will be given a mask upon arrival and will be asked to heed signs directing them to an appropriate 6-foot distance from others while the waiting room.



Dr. McCulloh is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma and earned his medical degree from American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine. He completed his residency in family medicine at Baton Rouge General and is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.

Call (225) 333-3660 for more information on the new clinic.