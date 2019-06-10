91°
Baton Rouge Fire Department looks for new recruits
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are looking for people to join the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
The department is now accepting applications through June 19. Baton Rouge Fire Chief Ed Smith and spokesperson Curt Monte spoke with WBRZ's Ashely Fruge about recruitment.
There will be two meetings Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the headquarters at 8011 Merle Gustafson Drive.
For more information click here or call 225-389-3000.
