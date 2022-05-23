72°
Baton Rouge concrete company acquired by Swiss building material firm
BATON ROUGE - The largest ready-mix concrete company in Baton Rouge was bought out by a global building material company based in Switzerland.
Cajun Ready Mix Concrete had its eight concrete plants, 51 mixing trucks and headquarters location acquired by Holcim. The company said the 108 employees will transition with Cajun Ready Mix Concrete to the new ownership.
Cajun Ready Mix Concrete was founded in 2014 by Ryan Heck, but will now be under the leadership of Jeffery Poche and Rick Pucci.
