Ban on transgender athletes in school sports passes through House

1 hour 23 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, May 17 2022 May 17, 2022 May 17, 2022 5:43 PM May 17, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Members of the Louisiana House approved legislation that would keep transgender girls and women from competing in K-12 and college athletics.

Senator Beth Mizell's bill has already gained approval in the Senate and passed the House 72-21 Tuesday. It now moves to Governor John Bel Edwards' desk where he'll decide on final passage.

A similar proposal sailed through the House last year but was ultimately vetoed by the governor. Though lawmakers were able to pull together a rare veto session, they did not garner enough support to revive any of the bills vetoed in 2021.

While the governor has not said outright whether he would veto the bill again, Edwards said last month that he remains opposed to the legislation. 

