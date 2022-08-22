Baker town hall meeting to discuss reopening juvenile detention center rescheduled; residents still concerned

BAKER - Officials in Baker are once again reaching out to the state for answers about moving juvenile offenders to the Jetson Center for Youth on Scenic Highway.

A town hall meeting was scheduled for early August, but was canceled due to lack of communication from the state. Baker residents are simply fed up at this point.

“If they come in my house at night, what am I going to do? I can't run. I can't grab my sister and run, so what are we gonna do if they're standing in there,” one neighbor who lives near the Jetson Juvenile Facility asked.

“I really don't think it's a good idea to put that back there. This is right in my back door,” she said.

That thought was shared throughout the Alsen Heights neighborhood.

“I really don't feel like they need to move them this way because we have enough with parish prison. We have enough with Jetson women. We have enough prisoners around us surrounding our area, and we don't need anymore. Send them another direction,” another neighbor said.

Aug. 19, several Louisiana attorneys filed a lawsuit for a temporary restraining order to stop the state from moving the teens to Angola, which is where they were supposed to be moved before Jetson.

“If they're having communication issues, I think that gives all the more reason why this relief should be granted, why this temporary restraining order should be granted because there isn't a plan,” attorney Ronald Haley said.

The new meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. in the Baker Municipal Auditorium.

Baker city leaders have invited state leaders to attend.