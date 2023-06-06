73°
Baker School Board approves teacher raises during Tuesday evening meeting

2 hours 48 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 06 2023 Jun 6, 2023 June 06, 2023 7:40 PM June 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nick Perlin

BAKER - During Baker's School Board meeting on Tuesday evening, members approved an item to raise teacher salaries. 

Now, uncertified teachers will be making between $41,000 to $50,000, while certified teachers can make $52,000. 

The School Board also decided to make Juneteenth a school holiday. 

