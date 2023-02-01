52°
Latest Weather Blog
Baker police looking for multiple people who stole $800 worth of liquor from Walgreens
BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for multiple people who went into a store and walked out with more than $800 worth of liquor without paying for it.
According to the Baker Police Department, the thieves left in a white car.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the robbery should call (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect had child in car during high-speed chase down I-10, caught at...
-
New mixed development on Highland Road in the works
-
NOLA mayor claims Baton Rouge helping to staff Mardi Gras patrols
-
Final phase of Pecue Lane Expansion Project kicks off Tuesday; expected to...
-
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to...