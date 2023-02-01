52°
Baker police looking for multiple people who stole $800 worth of liquor from Walgreens

54 minutes ago Wednesday, February 01 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BAKER - Police officers in Baker are looking for multiple people who went into a store and walked out with more than $800 worth of liquor without paying for it. 

According to the Baker Police Department, the thieves left in a white car. 

Anyone with information on the robbery should call (225) 344-7867. 

