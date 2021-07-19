Baker Police: Injured man rushed to hospital following reported shooting

87°
Monday, July 19 2021
BAKER - One person was injured in a reported shooting on Monday morning, according to authorities in Baker.

Chief Carl Dunn of the Baker Police Department confirmed that an injured man who told officials he'd been shot early Monday morning was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred around 4:45 a.m. off Baker Boulevard, in the 2000 block of East Azalea Avenue.

This article will be updated should authorities provide additional information.

