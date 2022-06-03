Baker police confiscating a surprising number of stolen guns

BAKER - Tanzie B. Clark says she hears a lot of guns being fired from the street behind her house.

"That's all you hear over there is gunshots," Clark said. "Most of the shots come from the back and I have the last room on the back of the house."

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn unpacked about two dozen guns officers confiscated during the past week. Six of them were taken just yesterday.

"It's surprising that we can do this one week and come back the next week and do the same thing," Dunn said.

The firearms are all semi-automatic handguns with 10-round magazines. For Chief Dunn, when it comes to taking guns off of the streets of Baker, he takes it personally.

"We are going to do everything in our power to make the streets of Baker as safe as possible," Dunn said. "Because I live here, my children live here, and my grandchildren are here."

Most of the guns police confiscate are found during traffic stops. Officers say out of every ten vehicles they stop, they find at least nine guns.

Thursday, 4 arrests were made after guns were confiscated. Dunn says his officers are already back out on the streets looking for more.

"We want all of our citizens safe and if we got to do this every day that is what we are going to do," Dunn said.