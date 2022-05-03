'B**** I got your car': Woman admitted to stealing ex's BMW as deputies listened to phone call

BATON ROUGE - A woman had no idea she was on speaker phone when she called her former dating partner to brag about stealing a car, allowing sheriff's deputies to hear her whole confession.

Ashley Charles, 38, was arrested Monday for allegedly sneaking into her ex's home off Hoo Shoo Too Road and taking the BMW right out of the garage, violating a protective order in the process.

According to arrest records, the victim only realized what happened after Charles called early one morning saying she took the vehicle. The victim checked the garage to find the bay door wide open and the vehicle gone.

Later that day, while East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were speaking with the victim, she got another call from Charles and put her on speakerphone.

"The person on the line started ranting, saying, 'B**** I got your car, good luck finding it'" one deputy noted in the arrest documents.

The deputy went on to say Charles also admitted she lied to court officials about not having a key to the victim's car during that same call.

A sheriff's deputy later tried to contact Charles at that same number. A person identifying himself as a family member told the deputy where the vehicle was hidden and admitted that Charles had "messed up."

The car was later recovered.