Authorities looking for ATM card cloners

UPDATE: An EBRSO spokesperson confirmed Thursday, December 21 that the suspects wanted in the skimming operation are believed to be the ones arrested in connection to a series of similar crimes in Gonzales.

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects they say placed a skimmer on an ATM and cloned people's cards.

The incident occurred Dec. 3 at the Perkins Road Neighbors Federal Credit Union.

Authorities do not know when the device was collected, but several people who used the ATM reported their debit cards were cloned and used starting on Dec. 9. The cloned cards have been used in Lafayette, Gonzales, and Harvey, as well as other locations, according to authorities.

Anyone who used that ATM and suspects that their card may have been cloned should contact their financial institution. Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the EBRSO Financial Crimes Division at 225-389-5009.