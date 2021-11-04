54°
Bicyclist dead after being struck by three different vehicles

Thursday, November 04 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after being hit by three different vehicles while crossing the road.

State Police confirmed a bicyclist was crossing the road on Siegen Lane near Perkins Road when they were fatally struck by the vehicles.

This incident is still under investigation. Details are limited at this time.

