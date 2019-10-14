Authorities investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

HOLDEN- Authorities are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish.

The wreck happened around 3:00 p.m. Sunday on LA Hwy 42 east of LA Hwy 44. The crash claimed the life of 63-year-old Elton Stafford.

State Police say Stafford was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle. At the same time, a 2008 Ford F-150 hauling a flatbed trailer was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in front of the Harley Davidson. For an unknown reason, Stafford’s motorcycle struck the rear of the trailer and he was ejected.

Stafford was pronounced dead on the scene.

It is unknown if Stafford was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample is pending. The driver of the Ford was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.

This crash remains under investigation.