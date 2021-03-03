4 p.m. news conference scheduled about abducted children from Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Investigators are searching for a pair of children who were sitting in the back of their father's car when it was stolen.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department says 8-year-old Kaesyn Heck and 4-year-old Jax Matthews were sitting in the vehicle outside their father's Ponchatoula home when it was taken Tuesday. Authorities upgraded an endangered child notice to an Amber Alert Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said late Wednesday morning it has identified a person of interest in the crime, but that person's identity has not been released to the public.

Authorities say the vehicle is a maroon colored 2013 Hyundai Elantra with a Louisiana license plate, 153AFD. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Department originally released incorrect vehicle information, but later corrected the mistake.

The two white males have blonde hair and "crew cut" hairstyles. Kaesyn is about 5 ft. tall and weighs approximately 60 pounds. Jax is approximately 3.5 ft. tall and weighs 45 pounds.

Kaesyn was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue long sleeve shirt, jeans, and black rubber boots.

Jax was last seen wearing a camo jacket and black rubber boots.

The brothers were last seen in Ponchatoula at their father's home Tuesday morning, March 2.

Those with information are urged to contact the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at 985-345-6150 or Sgt. Lindell Bridges at 985-551-0653.