Jayden Daniels is still That Kid even with a hefty rookie contract pay raise

WASHINGTON D.C. - The Washington Commanders and Jayden Daniels have agreed to terms for Daniels' rookie contract.

Daniels will receive $37.75 million guaranteed with a $24.3 million signing bonus.

It's a big pay raise to what Jayden made with NIL in college. It was reported that JD5 made around $2.2 million in NIL deals.

However, despite the pay raise, Daniels is still the same guy fans saw while he was at LSU.

Many teammates have said that Daniels is already at the facility during early hours before anyone else gets there. LSU fans know that this was common for Daniels during the 2023 football season.

"I get here around like 5:45. Just walking through in the bubble in the indoor. You know, watching film and stuff like that, but just trying to prepare myself for the day. It's kind of just that routine that I had when I was in college, but now I'm in there actually walking through because I'm still learning the playbook and trying to grasp everything so just being comfortable for the day. Being ready to go out there and go out and compete at practice," Daniels said during Washington's mini camp.

Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn has not made a public decision on if Daniels will be Washington's starting quarterback next season. Daniels is also competing with NFL veteran Marcus Mariota for the role.