Child severely injured after being run over by boat on False River

2 hours 56 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, June 15 2024 Jun 15, 2024 June 15, 2024 6:14 PM June 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

JARREAU - A child was severely injured Saturday after they were run over by a boat on False River. 

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the accident happened around 4:15 p.m. The child was taken from the water to a boat launch in Jarreau, where they were airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital. 

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating the incident. No more information was immediately available. 

