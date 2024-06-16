Southern holds Coach Terrence Graves Inaugural Football Camp

BATON ROUGE - First-year Southern football coach Terrence Graves held his inaugural football camp on Saturday.

The camp included kids in grades 8-12. After Saturday’s event, coach Graves said the event was a great opportunity for him to get a look at Louisiana athletes that could become future Jaguars.

“It gives us an opportunity to evaluate talent primarily in the state, in the region, because we have players here that are from all over the country, really, so it gives us a chance to see those guys, how they move, and what they can do, and, you know, help us going forward, recruiting-wise,” Graves said. “It’s a lot of talent, a lot of athletic ability, a lot of speed, big guys move well, you know, because we're committed to recruiting high school guys, so that's part of what we're gonna do. We're gonna recruit high school, we’re going to recruit the junior college, and we'll use the transfer portal when needed, but this is the base, this is the foundation, and Louisiana has some of the best high school football in the country, so to be blessed to be in this area, why not take advantage of it."

Southern's first football game is at McNeese on August 31.