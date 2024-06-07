Friday's Health Report: Finding what sunscreen is right for you, your skin

BATON ROUGE — We all know sunscreen should be part of our daily skincare routines. But there are so many options. There are some things to take into account when you are browsing the sunscreen aisle.

"Sunscreens come in a lot of different forms. Things to look out for are broad spectrum, so UVA, UVB, and then an SPF that's 30 or higher,” Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist, said.

If you are going to the pool, you want something water-resistant. Experts say chemical sunscreens typically offer better water resistance than mineral sunscreens. Chemical sunscreens are also often easier to apply and transparent on the skin, while mineral sunscreens can be good for those with sensitive or acne-prone skin.

Whether it's chemical or mineral, both offer adequate protection from the sun. Doctors say the most important thing is simply using sunscreen and putting enough of it on.

"One adult application is 1 ounce or the amount of a shot glass. So, if you are going to be at the beach or the pool all day and you're, you know, in a bathing suit, that 1 ounce should be applied every two hours – otherwise you are not using enough,” Khetarpal said.

Experts say the brand or form of sunscreen doesn't matter as long as you're using it properly.