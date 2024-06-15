Child, adult shot during robbery at North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A child and an adult were shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened at the Dali Place apartments along North Ardenwood Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile and an adult were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

No more information about what was stolen or any arrests made has been released.