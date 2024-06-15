84°
Latest Weather Blog
Child, adult shot during robbery at North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A child and an adult were shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon, officials said.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened at the Dali Place apartments along North Ardenwood Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile and an adult were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.
Trending News
No more information about what was stolen or any arrests made has been released.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Child severely injured after being run over by boat on False River
-
Donaldsonville Juneteenth Music Festival celebrates 29 years
-
Child, adult shot during robbery at North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex
-
Accomplice arrested following Loranger murder and kidnapping
-
'Keith Lee effect' hits locally-owned breakfast joint on Brightside Drive