Child, adult shot during robbery at North Ardenwood Drive apartment complex

Saturday, June 15 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A child and an adult were shot during a robbery Saturday afternoon, officials said. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the robbery happened at the Dali Place apartments along North Ardenwood Drive shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday. A juvenile and an adult were both taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were non-life-threatening. 

No more information about what was stolen or any arrests made has been released. 

