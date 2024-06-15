Saturday AM Forecast: one more day of hot conditions before rain enters the forecast

The warmest temperatures of year so far could be reached today with a high near 99 degrees. Some relief is not far away, as increasing moisture will send us into an unsettled pattern starting on Fathers Day.

Today & Tonight: Today will be a scorcher. Highs will make their way to near 99 degrees under mostly sunny skies. After last year, you might think temperatures near or above 100 degrees is usual, but it is anything but that. Only 29% of years in the Baton Rouge area have had at least one 100 degree day. That means nearly 70% of years never hit the 100 degree mark. Tonight, lows will be near 76 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: Moisture levels will increase dramatically throughout the day on Sunday. This will increase humidity, and also increase rain chances. After highs achieve the low 90s, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop signaling the beginning of a more active weather pattern. If you have outdoor plans on Father’s Day, plan for some occasional indoor adjustments, but a washout is not anticipated.

Monday looks to be the wettest day of next week. Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected. Other days will carry the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which could bring downpours. There is not a major concern for flooding, but summer thunderstorms are always capable of creating isolated pockets of poor drainage flooding. The wetter pattern will keep temperatures slightly below average. Through the middle of next week, 1-3 inches of rain is expected with isolated higher amounts.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is forecast to form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form by the middle part of next week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward. Development of this system will not affect our forecast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.