Glasglow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee

BATON ROUGE - Middle-schooler Rishaan Reddy took home $10,000 after winning the Louisiana Learning Institute's 2024 Spelling Bee.

Event organizers said 15 students from around the state competed in the finals Saturday. Each student won a regional tournament earlier in the month.

Reddy is a student at Glasglow Middle School in Baton Rouge.