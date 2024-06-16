78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Glasglow Middle School student wins Louisiana Leadership Institute spelling bee

1 hour 25 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, June 15 2024 Jun 15, 2024 June 15, 2024 10:43 PM June 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Middle-schooler Rishaan Reddy took home $10,000 after winning the Louisiana Learning Institute's 2024 Spelling Bee. 

Event organizers said 15 students from around the state competed in the finals Saturday. Each student won a regional tournament earlier in the month. 

Trending News

Reddy is a student at Glasglow Middle School in Baton Rouge. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days