Audubon Zoo joins Disney in protecting wild lions in honor of 'The Lion King' remake

Photo: Audubon Nature Institute

NEW ORLEANS- A Louisiana zoo is joining the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help protect wild lions in honor of the remake of a Disney classic.

The Audubon Zoo is collaborating with Disney's The Lion King Project with Pride campaign to "stop the lion crisis."

In honor of "The Lion King" remake the Walt Disney Company has announced a global conservation campaign to raise awareness and support "the dwindling lion population across Africa."

The New Orleans zoo is contributing $10,000 to the Wildlife Conservation's Network's Lion Recovery Fund to help double the number of lions in the wild by 2050, according to zoo officials.

Those wishing to learn more about the lion recovery fund can click here. People can also join the conversation and raise awareness for the crisis facing lions in the wild by using the hashtags #TheLionKing and #ProtectThePride.