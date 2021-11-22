Audit of Office of State Fire Marshal reveals misuse of over $800k in state funds

BATON ROUGE - A recent audit of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal revealed a severe misuse of state funds, according to a report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's office.

Investigative auditors say they discovered that Lt. Robert McCormick, former emergency management officer for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, used his position to improperly direct state funds totaling $846,140 to companies doing business with or on behalf of his brother, Thomas McCormick.

These fraudulent activities, which may have violated both state and federal laws, were allegedly carried out between August 30, 2020, and April 29, 2021.

Auditors say the payments were for supplies, equipment rentals, catering services, and other emergency services provided during natural disasters. In addition to this, auditors found that some items were purchased using Thomas McCormick’s and Lt. McCormick’s personal funds and billed to OSFM at excessive rates.

Auditors also claim that the companies diverted funds totaling $397,546 to Thomas McCormick’s law firm, McCormick Law Firm, LLC, as “Legal Fees,” “Legal Services,” or “Attorney Fees.”

The funds were then allegedly distributed to personally benefit and/or reimburse Lt. McCormick, Thomas McCormick, and others.

Click here to read the full report from the state auditor's office.