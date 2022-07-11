Attorneys ask Baton Rouge judge to allow abortions to continue in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Attorneys representing a Shreveport abortion clinic are once again asking a state judge to allow abortions in Louisiana, despite trigger laws that would ban them.

On Friday, an Orleans Parish judge sent the case to East Baton Rouge, saying she had no jurisdiction over it since the request to allow abortions involves questions about state law.

Moving the case meant that Judge Ethel Julien could not extend a temporary restraining order that would allow abortions to continue while this case plays out.

On Monday, Attorney General Jeff Landry's office argued in court documents that the case has not correctly been transferred from Orleans to East Baton Rouge and said any new temporary restraining order would be premature.

After Friday's hearing, Landry said his office would be enforcing the state's trigger ban laws.

This is a developing story. Stay with WBRZ for more details.