Attorney filing class-action lawsuit alleging shoddy construction for south Louisiana homes
BATON ROUGE - Attorney Lewis Ungelsby is asking for a class-action lawsuit against mega-builder DR Horton for poorly built homes.
Through analysis of 50 homes built by DR Horton in south Louisiana, the firm alleges there are major design problems with roofs and ventilation systems that cause mold in brand new homes.
If you believe your home was affected, you can find more information here.
