Athletes gearing up for Special Olympics Louisiana Bowling Tournament this weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - It'll be a packed house Saturday, March 4 at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge, as they host the Special Olympics Louisiana Bowling Tournament.

This is the first state bowling meeting since January 2020. More than 400 athletes are expected to hit the lanes.

"We're pumped," said the Director of Sports, Training, and Competition for Special Olympics Louisiana. "It's our first time back since the pandemic. We're excited to have this many athletes come in from across the state. It's one of our biggest sports that we do every year."

Lark Morales is one of the athletes participating in the tournament. She has been bowling since the late 90s and says it's her favorite sport.

"I love bowling because it's my favorite thing to do and it's my favorite event," said Morales. "I'm in the bowling Special Olympics and I'm so proud to be a good bowler."

WBRZ's very own Taylor Rubach will be emceeing the event.

Special Olympics Louisiana is also looking for volunteers to come and help out for the tournament.

If you're interested, be at the bowling alley at 7:30 a.m.. The event starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m..

All-Star Lanes is located at 9829 Airline Highway.