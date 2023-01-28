Ascension sheriff's deputy under investigation after overnight crash, arrested on DWI charges

GALVEZ - An Ascension sheriff's deputy was arrested for DWI overnight after allegedly crashing his vehicle while impaired.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash around 4:15 a.m. on LA 44 in Galvez. They found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Jones works for the sheriff's office as a patrol deputy. He was in a personal vehicle and was not on duty at the time of the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say Jones has been suspended pending further investigation. He faces charges of reckless operation of a motor vehicle and first-offense DWI.

This is a developing story.