Ascension president asking FEMA for additional aid after Hurricane Ida

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment sent a letter to the White House Thursday requesting additional federal assistance for the parish.

On Thursday, the parish president sent the request to President Joe Biden asking that Ascension be made eligible for all categories of public assistance offered through FEMA. Right now, Ascension is only eligible for categories A and B, which covers emergency work like debris removal and protective measures.

Eligibility for the other categories would help the parish government pay for permanent work to roadways, public buildings and more.

Cointment is also asking for FEMA to extend the deadline to qualify for 100-percent cost share for emergency work by 60 days, fearing that the parish won't be able to make the Sept. 24 deadline.