Ascension Parish lifts burn ban following heavy rainfall over the weekend

GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment officially lifted the burn ban that had been in place since Feb. 24 after several wildfires took place across southeastern Louisiana.

The ban originally prohibited all outdoor burning, including debris burning, trash burning, and open-air fires, until March 24 due to extremely dry conditions.

The recent heavy rainfall over the weekend has allowed parish leaders to lift the restrictions on private burning.