82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish lifts burn ban following heavy rainfall over the weekend

48 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 09 2026 Mar 9, 2026 March 09, 2026 12:36 PM March 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment officially lifted the burn ban that had been in place since Feb. 24 after several wildfires took place across southeastern Louisiana.

The ban originally prohibited all outdoor burning, including debris burning, trash burning, and open-air fires, until March 24 due to extremely dry conditions.

Trending News

The recent heavy rainfall over the weekend has allowed parish leaders to lift the restrictions on private burning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days