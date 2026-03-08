Heavy rain causes power and travel issues for Capital Area, outages in Livingston and East Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — As heavy rain and storms move through the area, several vehicles have been abandoned or stalled on Baton Rouge roadways due to the high water levels.

According to the city of Baton Rouge's Traffic Incident website, at least nine vehicles have been abandoned or stalled in the area.

The St. George Fire Department shared a post highlighting areas with high water levels that are creating issues for vehicles, including Blubonnet Boulevard at North Oak Hills Parkway, Coursey Boulevard between Shadeland and Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Common Boulevard at Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway at McCaroll Drive.

A video sent to WBRZ shows several vehicles near LSU's campus submerged in rainwater, with water reaching up to the hoods.

Flooding has also been reported in Denham Springs.

In addition to the weather affecting roadways, power outages have been reported in several areas across the capital region.

According to Entergy, about 2,360 residents in Livingston Parish are currently without power, followed closely by East Baton Rouge Parish, which has nearly 2,000 residents in the dark.