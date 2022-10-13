Ascension Catholic's twin connection helping Bulldogs to 4-2 start

DONALDSONVILLE - Bryce and Brooks Leonard have a special connection.

"Grew up together, did everything together, played every sport together, and I can rely on him at any time," said Brooks.

Not only are they twins, but they're a lethal quarterback and receiver combination — something that has been years in the making.

"It was just about every day in the backyard. I have three two other brothers, and we would go out in our backyards and play football. One of my other brothers was also a quarterback in middle school. So he would play quarterback for my oldest brother and then me and Brooks would play," Bryce said.

The twins are ultimate competitors.

"They hate losing a hate to lose," head coach Chris Sanders said.

And sometimes that competitive fire comes out on each other.

"Every day. Every day whether we're whether we're stretching, whether we're throwing versus air. Whether we're playing against a live defense. They are harder on each other than they are on themselves actually good," said Sanders.

Ultimately, that has pushed the twins into becoming one of the best duos in their district. And Ascension Catholic to a 4-2 start.

"I know he's gonna be there. I know I can trust him to catch the ball," Bryce said.

"I feel like every time he throws me the ball, I'm gonna score," Brooks said.

Football isn't even the twins best sport as the star for the Bulldogs baseball team is well and plan on playing collegiately next year.