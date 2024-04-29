Latest Weather Blog
Three killed, four hurt in weekend shootings across Capital Area
BATON ROUGE - Three people were killed and four were injured in shootings across the Capital Area over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said 23-year-old Daon Scott was found shot to death at BREC's Longfellow Park around 3 a.m.
Nearly an hour later, 51-year-old Reginald Riggs, who is homeless, was found shot at the corner of GSRI and Janet avenues, He was taken to a hospital where he died Saturday afternoon.
A third shooting happened just after sunrise, on Broadway Street, where a 17-year-old male was shot. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.
On Sunday, BRPD said three people were shot on Choctaw Drive at North Ardenwood Drive around 5:00 a.m. They were taken to a hospital where one is in critical condition.
At 7:45 a.m., officers found a man shot to death on the corner of Florida and North 19th streets. He has not been identified.
Trending News
No arrests have been announced.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
-
Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy