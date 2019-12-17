Arson suspected cause of structure fire near Plank Road

50°
Sunday, December 15 2019
BATON ROUGE- Fire investigators suspect arson is the cause of a fire they were called to on 2400 Adams Avenue.
 
When crews arrived on the scene they found the blaze coming from the rear of the building. Officials say the fire was at vacant warehouse that appeared to be used by homeless people. 

Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to call crime stoppers or fire investigators. 

