Arrest: Woman accused of scamming her own grandmother out of $23,790

Tifani Lococo

BATON ROUGE - According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a woman and her teenage son used fraudulent means to obtain over $67,000 from the woman's 83-year-old grandmother.

Deputies report that 38-year-old Tifani Lococo allegedly asked her grandmother for thousands of dollars to cover her college tuition, and her grandmother handed the money over without realizing Lococo was no longer in college.

An affidavit notes that as deputies were speaking with Lococo's grandmother, they observed that she appeared to suffer from significant memory loss as she would often repeat herself during their conversation.

Authorities say Lococo scammed her grandmother out of $23,790 and her son, likewise, obtained $43,250 from Lococo's grandmother through fraudulent means.

Lococo was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prision on one count of exploitation of persons with infirmities.