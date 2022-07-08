91°
Arrest of juvenile leads detectives to unrelated arrest of family member

1 hour 22 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, July 08 2022
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - An arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery led detectives to his uncle, who was also arrested in a separate burglary case. 

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office arrested a 16-year-old after he brandished a firearm at, and demanded money from, a cashier in a gas station on Highway 21. The teenager fled on foot with an unknown amount of money after the June 26 theft, according to the sheriff's office.

While deputies were investigating the teenager, they learned one of his family members, 42-year-old Richard Williams, was a suspect in an ongoing investigation into a vehicle burglary from May. 

Detectives obtained warrants for both Williams and the teenager, and both were arrested Thursday evening. Williams was booked on one count of simple burglary and the teenager was booked on one count each of first-degree robbery and obstruction of justice.

